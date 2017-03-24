Spring has officially arrived, and what better way to celebrate the fantastic weather than the 15th annual Art in the Park hosted by the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau

This popular family-friendly event is free and open to the public and is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stark Park, 711 Green Ave., in the heart of downtown Orange.

Art in the Park includes over 100 artists and crafters from Southeast Texas and Southeast Louisiana who will display a variety of works such as paintings, woodwork, painted glass, metal sculptures, pottery, monogrammed items, books, jewelry, crocheted items, hand-made soaps, face painting and much more so visitors can enjoy viewing and buying arts, crafts and, of course, taste some good Southeast Texas food.

Food vendors will be on hand serving barbeque, seafood, hamburgers, hot dogs, kabobs, nachos, cotton candy, baked goods and drinks. There will literally be something for everyone, including informational booths about community organizations.

Kiddos are in for a treat as there will be plenty of games, pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, as well as other fun things for them to do while attending Art in the Park.

But remember, pets and coolers are prohibited.

“The purpose of the Art in the Park event is to promote the arts with artists and crafters on display throughout the day,” said Brandy Judice, CVB Coordinator for the City of Orange. “Also, the event is intended to promote tourism and hotel stays by highlighting downtown attractions.”

Two local popular musical acts will perform. Curse and the Cure takes the stage from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons at 1-3 p.m.

Curse and the Cure features the dynamic duo of Jason Touchette and Norma Hopson. These two aren’t your typical acoustic act. Touchette and Hopson achieve amazing harmonies and dynamic range, sending listeners on a vocal rollercoaster ride full of soul.

Country act Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons will kick it up a notch, so don’t expect starched shirts, big hats or cowboy boots. The band consists of Talbert, Todd Conger (bass), Jamie McCabe (guitar, steel guitar) and Jake Hollier (drums).

The band saw success on the Texas Music charts with songs “South Bound Train,” “Waking Up With a Stranger,” and their latest, “Wildfire” from their forthcoming album Do It.

For additional information about Art in the Park, call (409) 833-1011 or view orangetexas.org.