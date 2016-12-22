Visual artist Teresa Baker will host a soft opening/fundraiser for her new downtown Beaumont project space, 215 Orleans, on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7-10 p.m.

The opening will feature works on paper donated by more than 35 national and local artists, all priced at $50 each. Half of each sale will go to the contributing artist.

Mike Williams will be DJing with beer provided by Del Papa Distributing. Le Poulet Chariot, a new local food truck, will be making up a special menu for purchase. The free event will also include a performance piece created by ROOMS of Chicago.

The program at 215 Orleans Project Space will be centered around five shows a year predominantly focused on national artists. In addition to curating some of the shows, Baker will also be inviting in guest curators. An artist talk will accompany every show in the project space, located in the historic Kyle Building at 215 Orleans St., Suite 600.

The event will introduce this new art space to the Beaumont community as well as raise funds to prepare the space for 2017 shows. The first official show is set for Jan. 12, 2017, with works by Jaimie Healy and Em Meine, both from the San Francisco Bay area.

“Beaumont has a thriving art scene, and I am interested in adding to the conversation,” Baker said.

Teresa Baker, Mandan and Hidatsa from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in Mandaree, North Dakota, had a solo show at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas from June-September 2016. She was awarded the prestigious Tournesol Award in 2014-15 from the Headlands Center for the Arts in San Francisco, California, and the Murphy & Cadogan Contemporary Art Award, San Francisco in 2012. She has shown her work widely throughout the West Coast in the last five years.

For more information, call (917) 597-3947.