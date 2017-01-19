Devise your disguise and make plans to attend the most spectacular party of the year. The Art Studio Inc. will host the Surrealist Beaux Arts Ball, a live art exhibition/fundraiser Jan. 21, to support its art education programs, encourage membership and celebrate the accomplishments of tenants and local artists.

With party goers encouraged to dress in surrealist costumes, the event itself will be a live exhibition, said Olivia Busceme, event organizer. “There is going to be music, dancing, performance art, fashion and a few surprises,” she said. “It’s going to be one of the best art events of the year — there will be nothing else like it.”

A silent auction of original artwork along with photograms by the Studio’s Darkroom Friends will add to the artistic atmosphere. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts from an array of local restaurants and a cash bar will be provided. The event is planned for 7 p.m. to midnight Jan. 21 at the Art Studio, 720 Franklin St. in downtown Beaumont.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance (online at artstudio.org) or $60 at the door. For more information, call The Art Studio at (409) 838-5393 or visit artstudio.org or the Facebook event page.