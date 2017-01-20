Calling all artists

In commemoration of Black History Month, the Beaumont Art League is asking artists to participate in an exhibit of unity and expression, crossing cultural barriers through art. The concept behind “United We Stand: The Artists Perspective” is to create a powerful community exhibit of artwork by our diverse network of talented artists that celebrates the contributions of African-Americans in art, history, and culture. Participating artist entry fees are $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

This will be a juried show with cash awards for first ($150), second ($100) and third ($75) and a certificate for honorable mention.

This show is open to any visual media. All participating artists must provide original artwork completed within the last two years and not previously exhibited in a BAL show or any juried shows in Jefferson, Orange or Hardin counties. For photography, limited edition prints are acceptable. Artist are responsible for special installations and all accompanying equipment. Work must be ready for display and securely fastened to any base required for display. Wall or hanging artwork must be gallery wrapped or framed, not to exceed 72 inches in any dimension nor exceed 50 pounds in weight. No saw-tooth hangers accepted. Fragile works, such as drawings on paper and photographs, must be framed or securely mounted under glass or Plexiglas. All works should be ready for installation upon submission. Limit three entries per artist. Entries accepted Jan. 25-28 for exhibition Feb. 4 – March 11, with a free exhibit opening reception Saturday, Feb. 11.

Visit beaumontartleague.org.