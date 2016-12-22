David Aylsworth - AMSET

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) has announced two winter exhibitions — David Aylsworth: Either/And and Steve Murphy: It’s All Come Down to This. Both are currently on view now through Feb. 26 in the main galleries, and an opening reception will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. with Aylsworth and Murphy present and scheduled to give gallery talks about their exhibitions.

Aylsworth will be joined by Dr. Sandra Zalman, assistant professor of art history at the University of Houston.

Either/And features the stunning abstract works of Aylsworth of Houston. Aylsworth’s paintings showcase his advanced understanding of color and harmony between expressive brushwork and shape.

He draws inspiration from images surrounding him, in both a mental and physical sense. His works possess a feeling of vivacity and motion, with attention to intersecting lines and shapes.

Born in Tiffin, Ohio, Aylsworth graduated in 1989 with his bachelor’s of fine arts from Kent State University. From 1989-1991, he was an artist in residence in the Core Program at the Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. His paintings are included in various private and permanent collections throughout Texas.

Also on view is It’s All Come Down to This, which features 16 steel and wood sculptures by Houston artist Steve Murphy.

Murphy is best known for his poetically titled, simplistic sculptures. His minimal approach to sculpting focuses on reducing the piece down to basic geometric forms.

Murphy attended Lamar University in Beaumont, followed by the University of Houston, where he received his B.A. in 1975. In his early years, Murphy focused on painting, but eventually transitioned to sculpture.

AMSET is located at 500 Main St in downtown Beaumont. For more information, view amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.