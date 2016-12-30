Gabriel Sellers – High Street Gallery

The High Street Gallery will host an exhibition of photography by Gabriel Sellers on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7-10 p.m. The gallery is located in the Victoria House at 2110 Victoria St. in Beaumont. The title of the exhibition is “Street Violence is Always Love.”

“A few months ago, Gabe showed me some photographs he took at some house shows around 2011, and I thought it would be great to end the year with a little short-term nostalgia” Olivia Busceme, gallery director, said. “It was a pivotal time for Victoria House as a part of Beaumont’s music scene, and we’re lucky enough that it was also the time when Gabe was experimenting with film photography. So you’ll be seeing a slice of our brief history.”

Entry is free, and the work will be for sale. Refreshments will be available at the event.

“This particular project was the start of learning the documentary process— for myself, that is,” Sellers said. “I’d describe this as a long process of learning new equipment, seeing as I had never used a range finder until this time period, documenting the world around me as it passes”

Sellers said alongside music and occult iconography, his biggest artistic influence is Lauren E. Simonutti.

“She was a photographer who used very large cameras to do her work, which was of a very personal nature. Her eye for composition, and skill in the darkroom were amazing.”

Since 2011, Sellers has only been using film-based processes, including darkroom development.

“I tend to use a shotgun approach to shooting in 35mm,” he said. “I’m a passive photographer when I have a range finder in my hands, I exist in the scene, and don’t change anything other than the angle or place I am. I hope to share in the experience that consumed so much of my life, as well as countless other people involved in making Victoria House amazing. This was a once in a lifetime experience for myself.”