On Harvey's heels, Texas Tenors bring their holiday show to Lutcher Theatre

The No. 1 vocal group in the history of the popular television show America’s Got Talent brings Christmas cheer in a fun-filled concert appropriately titled “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” to the Lutcher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

The Texas Tenors are guaranteed to fill your heart with the holiday spirit performing songs from “Unchained Melody” to “O Holy Night.” The trio consisting of Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher bring a unique blend of country, classical and holiday favorites to the Lutcher stage with breathtaking vocals, humor and irresistible charm.

With their Emmy Award winning PBS special now airing across the country, and Billboard chart topping albums, it’s easy to see why The Texas Tenors are America’s favorite new tenors. Since their whirlwind debut six years ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and excited fans, performing more than 1,000 concerts around the world including stops in the United Kingdom and China, and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the country.

The Texas Tenors proudly remain self-produced and managed with a commitment to quality, family entertainment for all ages. Whether it be stage, television, recording or multi-media projects, these “three friends with a dream” never forget their roots.

Fisher and Collins met on a cruise ship in 1999 when hired to sing. Some 10 years later, the two hooked up with Hagen and with all having Texas ties, they named the group The Texas Tenors. The decision to form a group led to a fourth-place finish on America’s Got Talent, which the best a vocal group had done in the show’s history.

It was 2013 when they recorded the PBS special You Should Dream that earned them three Emmy Awards.

They have also been featured entertainers on NBC’s The Today Show, Hallmark’s Home and Family and the 28th annual Cinematheque Awards honoring Matthew McConaughey, just to name a few.

Other notable performances have included NBA games, the PBR World Championships in Las Vegas and a variety of charity events. John, Marcus and JC are always ready to give back and promote awareness for organizations near and dear to their hearts including The Child Fund International, Homes for our Troops and The Mission Project.

With a Houston home base in the Katy area, the tenors were directly affected by the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey. They wrote a song titled “Rise,” and 100 percent of the proceeds from the purchase of the track have gone to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“The devastation of Hurricane Harvey has impacted many of our loved ones,” said the group in a prepared statement. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this catastrophic disaster. We believe that no matter the crisis or strife, we will all come together to lift each other up and rise to help those in need. Our title song ‘Rise’ is inspired by the strength and perseverance of Americans in times of great adversity. It is only fitting that all proceeds of this song will go towards supporting the ongoing relief efforts.”

The Texas Tenors then went on to record their second concert special for PBS, Rise, filmed in stunning 4K resolution at the beautiful Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston with a live orchestra and choir performing classical, pop, country and Broadway. It can be purchased on DVD.

“This TV special is a collection of music straight from our hearts,” said Collins. “To quote our title song ‘Rise’ — ‘life can change in a moment.’ There are no truer words, and we’re so excited to share our new music with everyone.”

Tickets for the family friendly event are $35, $45, $50, and $60. They can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling (409) 883-3513. The Lutcher is located at 601 Green Ave in downtown Orange.