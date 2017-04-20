Lamar University Fine Arts

It’s a weekend full of fine arts events from Lamar University beginning with the Concert Band & Wind Ensemble Concert on Friday, April 21, at Silsbee High School (1575 Highway 96 N.) at 7:30 p.m.

The Mary Morgan Moore Department of Music will present the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Scott Deppe, director of bands, and Concert Band, under the direction of Eric Shannon, director of athletic bands, in a combined concert. This is the final band concert for Deppe, who will retire this summer.

The Concert Band will perform selections such as Frank Ticheli’s “Wild Nights!” and Leonard B. Smith’s “The Blue Flame March.” Admission is free.

This eclectic evening of dance works is performed by LU students and encompasses many genres, including aerial silks, tap, dance theatre, music theatre and contemporary.

Tickets are $15, $10 senior citizens, faculty and $7 for LU students. Call (409) 880-2250 to reserve tickets.

The Lamar Opera Theatre will present a double bill of Italian verismo music, staged and costumed, for two one-act operas by Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi and Suor Angelica on Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at the Rothwell Recital Hall at Lamar University.

Event times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10.