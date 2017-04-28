Lamar University Fine Arts

Several Lamar Fine Arts events are on the calendar for the end of April including the LU Brass Festival, Mind Garden: Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition and the Spring Choir Concert.

The LU Brass Festival will be held over three days beginning Thursday, April 27 with the Brass Extravaganza and the Brass Showcase on Friday, April 28, both at 7:30 p.m. in the Rothwell Recital Hall, and the Brass Gala on Saturday, April 29 in the University Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

The LU Brass Extravaganza, includes performances by the Fearsome Four Trombone Quartet and the LU Horn Ensemble. The second concert, Brass Showcase, combines the talents of two student groups — the Cardinal Brass Quintet and the Honors Brass Quintet. The Brass Gala concert brings the guest appearance of trombonist Brad Palmer, the LU Brass Choir, Mass Brass Ensemble and brass ensembles. The program for the concert includes 20th and 21st century music, with a smattering of classical and romantic for variety.

Admission to the Gala concert is $5 cash at the door. All other events are free.

The Dishman Art Museum will be the home of Mind Garden: Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition beginning Friday, April 28, with a reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m., through May 21.

The reception will include great food, good music, great art as Lamar art students fulfill the requirements for their degree by presenting their thesis projects, ranging from graphic design and painting to photography and sculpture.

Free museum-dedicated parking is available in front of the Dishman during museum hours. The Mary Morgan Moore Department of Music will provide music at the reception, and Katharine & Co. will provide refreshments.

Admission to the exhibition and reception is free.

Music from several eras will highlight the annual Spring Choir Concert conducted by James Han, director of choral activities, with piano accompanists Dwight Peirce and Sujung Cho, on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at the Dishman Art Museum.

The A Cappella Choir will perform Eric Whitaker’s Five Hebrew Love Songs and Josef Rheinberger’s Abent lied, among others. The Grand Chorus will perform an arrangement of Home on the Range as well as Keith Hampton’s Praise His Holy Name, with others to round out the program.