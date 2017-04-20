LSC-O welcomes Jeff Corwin

Lamar State College-Orange will present the Distinguished Lecture Series at Lutcher Theater on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s distinguished guest is Emmy Award winning author and biologist Jeff Corwin.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Corwin is the executive producer and host of the award winning series “Ocean Mysteries,” airing weekends on ABC stations nationwide. With a focus on awareness and education, Corwin draws on his world travels to provide insights into the current state of environmental conservation efforts, emphasizing that the key to our own survival is the survival of the world’s creatures and ecosystems. He takes audiences on a global tour to witness firsthand the condition of the natural world, sharing a message of hope and humanity. He encourages everyone to play an active and positive role in helping save the Earth’s most threatened animals and natural resources.

In addition to exploring the planet’s wildlife and ecology, Corwin has served as an environmental and science correspondent for CNN, CBS and NBC news. For more than 20 years, Corwin has produced and hosted a variety of popular series on networks such as Disney Channel, Discovery Channel, NBC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and the Food Network.

The Distinguished Lecture Series at Lamar State College-Orange is part of the college’s mission to provide community service activities that promote economic development and cultural awareness. The series began in the spring of 2002 with the appearance of journalist Peter Bergen.

Since then, the Lecture Series has presented such notable speakers as CIA case officer and author Robert Baer, entertainers/motivational speakers Ben Stein and Liz Murray, Pulitzer prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, political analyst and news correspondent Cokie Roberts, award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, NFL player and football analyst Merril Hoge, world-renowned news journalist Stuart Varney, humanitarian aid worker Jessica Buchanan, and political commentators Mary Matalin and James Carville.