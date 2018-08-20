Lutcher Lineup includes 14 incredible events

The excitement is building for Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts’ 39th season with 14 incredible events, including nine national tours of Broadway shows, one “Pub Concert,” one Christmas musical drama, one onstage radio play and two Grammy-winning recording artists. The lineup offers a world-class experience to every audience member, along with unforgettable memories.

Season and individual tickets are on sale through the website at lutcher.org; the Lutcher box office at 707 Main Ave. in Orange; or by phone at (409) 886-5535.

One of many shows highlighting the 2018-19 season comes Thursday, Nov. 29, as Broadway’s best party turns up the volume to 10. Nominated for five Tony awards, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era of 1980s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and more, this 10th anniversary production will have you ready to rock. This is one for the ages that will have you singing “Here I Go Again.”

There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, the wonderful Wizard of Oz twists its way into the Lutcher on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. The entire family will be captivated as they travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond with Dorothy, Toto and their friends Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow in this lavish production, featuring breathtaking special effects, dazzling choreography and classic songs.

The fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. The show warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

L.A. Theatre Works will make its Lutcher debut Tuesday, Feb. 19, with Steel Magnolias at 7:30 p.m. LATW performs this modern classic with its signature audio theater format featuring actors of the stage and screen, live sound effects and a spontaneous, intimate experience.

Within the walls of Truvy’s beauty shop, set in the deep bayou of Louisiana, are six strong women whose lives increasingly hinge on one another. Together, they absorb the passing season, just like the weathered wooden structure of the salon “home” that they share. At turns both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching, Steel Magnolias reveals the strength of the human condition and our shared need for companionship.

Sax star David Sanborn has won six Grammy awards and recorded 24 albums. Best-known for a signature blend of jazz, instrumental pop and R&B, Sanborn will grace the stage Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald will set the holiday mood Tuesday, Dec. 18, with Michael McDonald This Christmas, An Evening of Holiday & Hits. Timeless hits include “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” “Sweet Freedom” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.”

The season kicks off with a pint-filled party Thursday, Oct. 4, with The Choir of Men and concludes Friday, April 26, with Tony Award-winning Best Musical Monty Python’s Spamalot.