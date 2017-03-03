The Art Studio will host Positive/Negative Space, an exhibition of photographs by The Studio’s “Darkroom Friends,” from March 4-24. In this digital age, a group of like-minded individuals are stepping back in time to create works in an old-fashioned style. Techniques on display will include silver gelatin, albumin and tintypes.

“The Darkroom Friends promotes darkroom-based photography for a community of people to share resources and knowledge,” photographer Joe Winston said. “We want people to see that darkroom photography is a handcrafted process that involves many different ways of producing imagery.”

Aside from images by Winston, who is also TASI board president, the exhibition will include work by Valerie Yaklin-Brown, Laura Burlton, John Fulbright, Marilyn Tennissen, Brandon Tibodeaux, DJ Kava, Nathaniel Welch, Eric Adams, Gabriel Sellers, Jacob Garcia and Will Stark.

An opening reception will be held at The Art Studio, located at 720 Franklin St. in downtown Beaumont, on Saturday, March 4, from 7-10 p.m.

For more information, call (409) 838-5393.