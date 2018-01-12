Rodney Carrington to play the Jefferson this weekend

The return of the multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums — Rodney Carrington — takes place Friday, Jan. 12, at the Jefferson Theatre (345 Fannin St.) in downtown Beaumont.

The funnyman from the East Texas town of Longview released his first comedic album in 1998 titled Hangin’ With Rodney, and the rest is history. He appeared numerous times on the popular syndicated radio program “The Bob and Tom Show” then saw numerous albums reach the Billboard Top 10 comedy albums including Laughter’s Good, which hit No. 1. His 2004 Greatest Hits record sold more than 1 million copies. The 49-year-old comedian also starred in his own network show on ABC called Rodney as well as the 2008 big screen movie Beer for My Horses. Carrington’s shows usually sell out, so don’t wait to purchase tickets ($42.75) through ticketmaster.com or the Civic Center box office.