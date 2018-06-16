Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is now open through July 31. With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in their original sizes using state of the art technology in the Corinthian Houston.

The visitor can explore the artwork up close at a distance impossible to achieve in the Sistine Chapel.

This unique exhibition recreates one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements, Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original sizes. This innovative interpretation of the timeless masterpieces can be viewed up close, including the Creation of Adam and The last Judgment.

Tickets for “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel” are available online at brilliantentertainment.com for $20, $15 for seniors and military and $10 students under 21. The Corinthian is at 202 Fannin St. in downtown Houston. The hours for the exhibition are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday.