Southeast Texas App focuses on the dish, not the restauraunt

The craving hits and the pang of hunger deepens. You want enchiladas with onions, avocado and a cup of coffee, but are tired of the same old haunts. Thankfully, there is an app for that. Or there will be.

Aroma, set to be released May 19, helps users search for food on an open playing field. Users can search for restaurants by dish and can even add multiple filters to find the place that is just right.

The idea for the app, described as the world’s first food-focused search engine, had its genesis with a comment that Bethany Vaccaro, wife of one of the co-founders, made in 2015 while the couple was trying to find a place to eat.

Headed to Beaumont, Matthew and Bethany Vaccaro were looking for a place to eat. After Siri let them down, Matthew said, “We were both bummed out and her, being a goofball, said ‘Someone should make an app for that,’ just joking around,” explained Vaccaro, “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ So, my mind started moving.”

