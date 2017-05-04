The ninth annual St. Michael Mediterranean Festival will be held Saturday, May 6, at St. Michael Orthodox Christian Church (690 N. 15th St.) from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., rain or shine. There will be traditional cuisine from Greece and other Mediterranean countries, along with a variety of unique ethnic goods on sale at the bazaar, and diverse entertainment. Admission to the festival is free. There will be a wide variety of food booths offering savory gyros, pastichio, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, awaamat (donut holes) served with a simple sugar syrup, falafel, and beef and chicken kabobs.

Mediterranean goodies available are Greek baklava, melomacarona (honey-dipped cookies), kourambiedes (shortbread cookies), amygdalota (Greek almond paste cookies) and Athenian mud pie. The traditional baklava ice cream will also be sold outside.

The children’s area is now bigger and includes a petting zoo, face painting, obstacle course, arts and crafts plus goodies such as slushies, cotton candy and pizza.

Sonny the Birdman along with his feathered friends will have three performances at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and don’t forget to take a selfie with Larry the Camel.

Kids of all ages will also love the Megatronix video game truck that features seven 4K 60-inch TVs with XBox One, PS4 and Wii gaming consoles.

The Mediterranean Bazaar has also expanded for a unique shopping experience. Purchase ethnic groceries, spices, china, fabric, table cloths, cookware, , gift items, and a variety of coffees and teas plus large furniture pieces, large wine jugs, French copper pots, clothing and collectibles.