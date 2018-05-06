The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) hosts Treasure Auction: The Art of the Abstract on Thursday, May 10 with dinner and cocktails beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction following at 7:30 p.m.

This year, AMSET will commission local artists to create abstract artwork that will be donated to the live auction. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit AMSET’s growing permanent collection. Reservations to this event will include dinner, open bar, and participation in the live auction. Reservations are $35 per person for AMSET members and $45 per person for non-members.

Chaired by Albert Nolen, The Art of the Abstract will feature eye-catching artwork by the area’s most talented artists, including Ines Alvidres, Teresa Baker, Linnis Blanton, Kimberly Brown, Colleen Burns, Lynn Castle, Rob Clark, Andy Coughlan, Gina Garcia, Suzanne Garrett, Annie Green, Catherine Holtzclaw, Shawna Hunter, Greg Landry, Amy Morris, Kayleigh Thompson, Jeannette Winfrey, and Andre Woodard.

The abstract artwork will be on view in AMSET’s West Hall Gallery May 7-10 for viewers to make sealed, silent bids. Each piece in the live auction on May 10 will open with the highest sealed bid and go to the highest bidder that evening.

AMSET’s biannual Treasure Auction began in 1995. At each exciting live auction, Southeast Texas artists have designed fine interior decorative pieces that bidders purchase for their home art collections. Past auction items have included clocks, serving trays, carts, chairs, birdhouses and birdbaths, masks, and much more. “Southeast Texas is veritable hot bed of very talented local artists,” says Lynn Castle, Executive Director at AMSET. “Many have become highly collectible.”

For more information or to make a reservation, call (409) 832-3432 or visit www.amset.org.