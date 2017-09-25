Visions of China: Ancient to Modern Beaumont Art League, Beaumont • Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

Due to Hurricane Harvey, the Beaumont Art League was unable to host an opening reception for the Lief Anson Wallace solo photography exhibition Visions of China: Ancient to Modern, so BAL will now have a closing reception Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7-9 p.m.

As winner of the Beaumont Art League’s 2016 Annual Membership Show, Beaumont photographer Lief Wallace earned a coveted solo exhibition, which opened Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 7. His show, Visions of China: Ancient to Modern, showcases 25 of his photos, half of which were taken on his 2013 trip to China. The photos also include images of the tetraptych from his Hands series, as well as pieces from a series on old farm equipment.

The Beaumont Art League will host its Fall Art Sale from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Artists can reserve a 100-foot booth space inside the gallery for $20 or on the grounds for $15. Artists keep 100 percent of the proceeds on pieces less than $100. The BAL asks for a 10 percent commission on pieces $100 and up.

Booth space is first come, first serve. Food and drinks will be available. This is a great way for artists to have their work seen and sold. Art can be in any medium: paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, textiles and more

The BAL is at 2675 Gulf Ave. in Beaumont. For more information, call (409) 833-4179.