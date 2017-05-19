‘17 Toyota Prius Prime
The 2017 Prius Prime is a blend of impressive efficiency and modern style. In hybrid mode, the Prius Prime stands out, exceeding all competitors’ fuel economy ratings with its EPA-estimated 55 mpg in the city, 53 mpg on the highway, and 54 mpg combined.
Prime models
Toyota’s lineup for Prius Prime includes Prime Plus, Prime Premium and Prime Advanced, each with successively more amenities. Prius Prime Plus starts with a long roster of standard features, including fabric-trimmed seats and seatback pockets and smart-flow climate control system. Additional user tech includes the Smart Key System (on driver side) with Push Button Start.
Stepping up to the Prius Prime Premium nets more technology, comfort and convenience. For example, the Smart Key System with Push Button Start is expanded to three doors. Comfort also moves up a few notches with SofTex-trimmed seats.
More luxury and tech enters the picture in the Prius Prime Advanced, which adds a remote climate control system, JBL Audio system with 10 JBL GreenEdge speakers, and much more.
Prime design
The 2017 Prius Prime is 6.5 inches longer, 0.6 inches wider and 0.8 inches lower than the model it replaced. Prius Prime shares the same silhouette as the standard Prius liftback models but gets a unique look with exclusive front and rear fascias.
Additionally, its 0.25 coefficient of drag is among the lowest for current production sedans. Another unique detail, the 15-inch aluminum alloy wheels feature aerodynamic covers painted in a two-tone scheme.
Accentuating the Prius Prime’s futuristic lines are four standard paint color choices, plus two premium colors.
Prime interior
On the inside, the Prius Prime’s four-seat cabin layout is comfortable and lists rear dimensions as 33.4-inches of legroom, 53 inches of shoulder room and 51.6 inches of hip room. Additionally, cargo volume is listed as 19.8 cubic feet.