2017 Golf SportWagen
The popular SportWagen model joined the Golf family in 2015, shedding its Jetta nameplate to reflect its seventh-generation Golf underpinnings. For 2017, Volkswagen’s Golf SportWagen has a starting MSRP of $21,580 and is available in four trims: S, S 4Motion, SE and SEL.
Exterior
The Golf SportWagen features a modern yet unmistakably Volkswagen Golf DNA. The shape remains as recognizable as ever, although distinctive design elements differentiate the SportWagen from the Golf hatchback.
Additionally, at 179.6 inches long and 70.8 inches wide, the Golf SportWagen is larger than the previous SportWagen.
SportWagen Interior
The interior environment of the SportWagen cabin is largely shared with the Golf models upon which it is based; however, interior volume has increased because of the wagon body style. Occupants are treated to 94.3 cubic feet of passenger area volume. Rear-seat leg and shoulder room are 35.6 and 53.9 inches, respectively.
Additionally, the SportWagen has a cargo volume that’s in line with those of compact SUVs. With the rear seats up, the SportWagen has 30.4 cubic feet of space; when the rear seat is fully folded, that figure rises to 66.5 cubic feet of storage.
Under the hood
Like the rest of the seventh-generation Golf family, the Golf SportWagen features turbocharged and direct-injection engines. The TSI 1.8-liter engine is a member of the latest EA888 engine family and this 170-horsepower engine is paired to either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. When equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission, the Golf SportWagen’s estimated fuel economy averages are 34 mpg on the highway, 25 mpg in the city and 29 mpg combined. The fuel economy rating for the manual transmission model is 35 mpg on the highway, 25 mpg in the city and 28 mpg combined.
The S 4Motion trim is paired to either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of transmission, the S 4Motion models average 22 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.
To learn more about the 2017 Golf SportWagen, visit your local Southeast Texas Volkswagen dealer or log on to www.vw.com.