Buick’s stylish 2017 Encore
Introduced in 2013, the Encore quickly carved out a niche of its own and rose to the top of the fast-growing small SUV market, topping it in 2014 and 2015. Encore was Buick’s best-selling vehicle in North America in 2015, accounting for nearly a third of overall sales. Its sales were up 34 percent for the first two months of 2016, extending a year-over-year sales increase streak to 26 months.
For 2017, a new front-end appearance and a new premium interior highlight the visual refinements.
Exterior design
The new design features the sculptural surfacing and elegant line work that continues to distinguish the Buick brand. The addition of the newly designed grille with Buick’s new tri-color insignia contemporizes the Encore.
Also new are a chrome exhaust outlet, a new 18-inch wheel design and three new exterior colors. A total of nine exterior colors are available, including hues such as Quicksilver Metallic, Black Cherry Metallic and Graphite Gray Metallic.
Premium interior
Building on Buick’s reputation for premium and quiet passenger environments, the 2017 Encore impresses with a new interior design and a greater emphasis on material selection, placement and subtle details like bright accents and contrast stitching.
All 2017 Encore models offer room for five, up to 48.4 cubic feet of storage space with the 60/40 split rear seat folded (18.8 cubic feet with rear seat upright), and rear legroom of 35.7 inches.
Under the hood
Buick Encore’s standard engine is an efficient Ecotec 1.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It generates 138 horsepower and 148 foot-pounds of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is paired with the Ecotec 1.4L turbo engine. Fuel economy averages 33 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg in the city for FWD models and 30 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg in the city for AWD models.
Additionally, a 1.4L turbocharged engine, which produces 153 horsepower and 177 foot-pounds of torque is available. It’s also matched with a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy averages 34 mpg on the highway and 28 mpg in the city for FWD models, and 32 mpg on the highway and 26 mpg in the city for AWD models.
