Chevrolet’s 2017 Cruze comes in a hatchback
As Chevrolet’s best-selling car, the Cruze features impressive fuel economy averages and for 2017, it is now available as a hatchback as well as a sedan.
With a starting MSRP of $16,975, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze includes several interior amenities. Examples of included standard features are air conditioning and remote keyless entry, while optional features include items such as an available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Athens leather-appointed seating surfaces and true French seams. The Cruze Sedan is available in L, LS, LT and Premier models, and the Hatch is available in LT and Premier.
Interior dimensions for both the sedan and hatchback are as follows: 36.1 inches of rear legroom, 53.7 inches of rear shoulder room and 51.9 inches of rear hip room. Additionally cargo volume is listed as 13.9 cubic feet (LT, Premier sedan), 14.8 cubic feet (L, LS sedan), and 24.7 cubic feet for the Hatch with rear seats upright or 47.2 cubic feet with rear seats folded.
Additionally, the Cruze sedan and Cruze Hatch are available in 11 different exterior colors.
Under the hood, both the Cruze sedan and hatchback are powered by a 1.4L DOHC I-4 VVT DI Turbocharged engine that produces 153 horsepower and 117 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel economy averages are 30 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway for Cruze sedan with an automatic transmission, and 29 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway for Cruze hatchback with an automatic transmission.
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling around 4.8 million cars and trucks a year.