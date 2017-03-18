Chevrolet’s Midsize Truck: ‘17 Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup was named the Motor Trend Truck of the Year in 2015 and 2016. For 2017, Colorado continues with its combination of refinement and efficiency, along with some new features for 2017, such as, an all-new V-6 engine with a class-exclusive eight-speed automatic transmission.
With a starting MSRP of $20,000, Colorado is available in four-door extended- or crew-cab models, with a choice of a four-cylinder engine, V6 engine or turbo-diesel engine.
Exterior Design
The Colorado features models and trim levels that include Work Truck (WT), LT and Z71. Cab and bed configuration choices include an extended cab model with a 6’ 2” bed, a crew cab with a 5’ 2” bed and a crew cab with a 6’ 2” bed. (A factory-installed spray-in bed liner is available.)
Other exterior details include: sixteen-inch steel wheels, which are standard on WT models (16-inch aluminum wheels are available); seventeen-inch aluminum wheels that are standard on LT models (18-inch aluminum wheels are available); and, seventeen-inch aluminum wheels that are standard on Z71 models.
Ten exterior colors are offered including hues such as Brownstone Metallic, Black, and Cyber Gray Metallic.
Under the Hood
The 2.5L engine offered in the Colorado features up to 26-mpg estimated highway mileage with 2WD models and the 3.6L V6 engine features up to 25-mpg on the highway with 2WD models.
Additionally, the 2.5L is rated at 200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque. And, the 3.6L engine is rated at 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque.
The 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine features 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy averages for this engine are 22-mpg in the city and 30-mpg on the highway for 2WD models.
***
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 140 countries and selling more than 4.5 million cars and trucks a year. More information on 2017 Chevrolet Colorado may be found at your local southeast Texas Chevrolet dealer or by logging on to www.chevrolet.com.