Chrysler's Bold 300
Sophisticated looks and expressive materials make up the 2017 Chrysler 300, which is available in four models: 300 Limited, 300S, 300C and 300C Platinum.
At the front, a sculptured surface fascia proudly accommodates Chrysler 300’s prominent grille with unique dimensional texture and chrome grille surround. The grille contains the Chrysler wing badge, which highlights the new “face of Chrysler.”
From the side, subtle shoulder lines pay homage to the design heritage of the Chrysler 300 series and define the correlation between front and rear wheel arches. A high beltline stays true to the Chrysler 300 sedan’s signature proportion, while its elegantly tailored chrome side window surrounds hint at the luxurious interior within.
Like the front, the rear fascia features a tailored chrome fascia trim accent, while a pair of polished exhaust tips in the corners give the Chrysler 300 an upscale appearance.
Interior craftsmanship
Inside the 2017 Chrysler 300, passengers are treated to a sophisticated blend of fluid shapes, precision craftsmanship and thoughtful features.
As the pinnacle of the Chrysler brand’s lineup, the 300C Platinum offers exclusive two-tone indigo/linen interior. This sedan’s interior environment features use of quilted and perforated Nappa leather. Completing the interior environment is specially selected and hand-sanded natural pore wood stained in a matte-mocha finish. Other interior color schemes include black, black/linen, black/caramel and, new for 2017, black/Sydney gray.
With seating for five, the comfortable Chrysler 300 offers 40.1 inches of rear legroom, 57.7 inches of rear shoulder room and 56.1 inches of rear hip room. Additionally, the luggage compartment is listed at 16.3 cubic feet.
Under the hood
Chrysler 300S, 300C and 300C Platinum models with the 5.7-liter V-8 engine are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and deliver 363 horsepower and 394 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel economy averages 16 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.
Chrysler 300 models with the 292-horsepower (300 horsepower on 300S model) 3.6-liter V-6 engine are also paired with an eight-speed transmission and average fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg city and 30 mpg on the highway.
The 2017 Chrysler 300 features a starting MSRP of $32,340. To learn more, visit your local southeast Texas Chrysler dealer or log on to www.chrysler.com.