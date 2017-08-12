Contemporary Italian style of the 2017 Fiat 500X
For 2017, FIAT simplifies the 500X lineup to three models (Pop, Trekking and Lounge) while changing available package content to offer customers the opportunity to better personalize their 500X. Additionally, Fiat 500X option packages, now offered on all models, can be combined with one another so customers can get the features they desire.
Customization excels when it comes to the Fiat brand. In addition to the packages and options, there’s the fun array of exterior colors — 10 hues to be exact: Arancio (Orange), Giallo Tristrato (Tricoat Yellow), Rosso Amore (Tri-coat Red), Blu Venezia (Blue Metallic), and six more.
Interior colors offer a pleasing complement to the bright, festive exterior hues. There’s Nero/Grigio (black/gray) (cloth); Nero/Rosso (black/red) (cloth); Nero (black) (premium cloth, premium leather); Tortora Chiaro/Grigio (Light Dove/Gray) (premium cloth); Testa di Moro/Grigio (Dark Brown/Gray) (premium cloth); and Cuoio Anticato (Tobacco) (premium leather).
Under the hood, the 2017 Fiat 500X includes two engine options and an available nine-speed automatic transmission.
Standard on the 500X Pop, the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and generates 160 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel economy averages for this engine include 25 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway and 28 mpg combined.
The 2.4-liter Tigershark I-4 engine with MultiAir2 (standard on the Trekking and Lounge models; available on the Pop) is paired with the segment’s first nine-speed automatic transmission, producing 180 horsepower and 175 foot-pounds of torque.
Fuel economy averages for the 2.4-liter engine are 22 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg combined for FWD models, and 21 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 24 mpg combined for AWD models.
In addition to its classic Italian design, other Fiat 500X highlights include Sirius XM radio, an available premium sound system with eight speakers, an available dual-zone automatic temperature control, and more. Fiat 500X is also available with 16-, 17- or 18-inch wheels.
•••
With a starting MSRP if $19,995, the Fiat 500X is assembled in Melfi, Italy. To learn more about the 2017 Fiat 500X, visit your local Fiat dealer or log on to www.fiatusa.com.