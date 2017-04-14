Dodge’s midsize crossover, the 2017 Journey
The Dodge Journey enters 2017 with a starting MSRP of $21,195, five available trims: SE, SXT, Crossroad, Crossroad Plus and GT (note: GT is new for 2017, replaces R/T), a choice of a four- or six-cylinder engine, and a choice of five- or seven-passenger seating.
Under the hood
Journey features a standard 2.4-liter 16-valve DOHC four-cylinder engine, which produces 173 horsepower and 166 foot-pounds of torque, and is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy averages are 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on highway.
Additionally, Dodge’s award-winning 3.6-liter V-6 engine, available on SXT, Crossroad and Crossroad Plus, and standard on GT and all-wheel drive (AWD) models, produces 283 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy averages for this engine are 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway for FWD models, and 16 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway for AWD models.
Journey’s style
Journey’s exterior has sculpted, clean lines and a front fascia that features the signature Dodge-brand grille, body-colored door handles, available dual exhaust tips and 19-inch aluminum wheels standard on Crossroad, Crossroad Plus and GT models. For 2017, 10 exterior colors are available, including hues such as Olive Green Pearl Coat and Pearl White Tri-Coat.
Inside, Journey is both spacious and functional. Second-row and available third-row seats fold flat to create 67.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Second row dimensions are listed as follows: 36.1 inches of legroom, 56.9 inches of shoulder room and 54.4 inches of hip room. When equipped with the available third row, third-row dimensions are listed as 23.4 inches of legroom, 43.5 inches of shoulder room and 40 inches of hip room.
Amenities include an available dual-zone automatic temperature control or available three-zone automatic temperature control, keyless entry, available SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, available six-speaker premium sound system and much more. Additionally, two interior colors are available: Black and Tan (available on the SE and SXT trims).
New for 2017
As mentioned earlier, the Journey GT model replaces the R/T as the top-of-the-line model for 2017. Standard features for the GT model includes the 3.6-liter V6 engine, leather seats with red accent stitching, a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels and a premium six-speaker sound system.
•••
To learn more about Dodge’s midsize crossover, the 2017 Dodge Journey, visit your local Southeast Texas Dodge dealer or log on to www.dodge.com.