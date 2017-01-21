Ford updates the Fusion for 2017
The 2017 Ford Fusion brings significant updates including new front styling with new grille options, as well as a freshly redesigned rear end. Additionally, a new Platinum model provides a premium experience for Fusion buyers.
With a starting MSRP of $22,120, the Ford Fusion is available in 12 different models, including Sport and Hybrid models. For this review, we will focus on the S, SE, Titanium and the new Platinum model.
The Platinum model has a starting MSRP of $36,750 and offers many amenities such as quilted seating surfaces and door panels, premium leather seating, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, 12-speaker audio system with Sirius XM Radio, premium floor mats, a unique painted front grille, body-colored exterior door handles with chrome accent and 19-inch polished wheels.
The Platinum model also features a 2.0 liter EcoBoost I-4, which produces 245 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel economy averages for the 2.0-liter engine is 21 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg combined.
A variety of engines are available for the 2017 Ford Fusion S, SE, Titanium and Platinum models. In addition to the 2.0 liter EcoBoost I-4, there is also a 1.5 liter EcoBoost I-4, which produces 181 horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque, and a 2.5 liter iVCT I-4 engine, which produces 175 horsepower and 175 foot-pounds of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment across all engine choices.
Fuel economy averages for the 1.5-liter EcoBoost I-4 are 23 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway and 27 mpg combined. The 2.5-liter iVCT I-4 averages 21 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg combined.
In addition to the many models and engines, the Ford Fusion also offers a plethora of exterior colors, including hues such as Burgundy Velvet, Ruby Red, and Oxford White.
Inside, seating is comfortable with rear dimensions listed as 38.3 inches of rear legroom, 54.4 inches of rear hip room and 56.9 inches of rear shoulder room. Additionally, trunk volume is listed as 16 cubic feet.
