GMC’s best-selling Sierra 1500
GMC’s best-selling truck rolls into 2016 with a fresh appearance that takes its signature premium styling to a higher level.
The new look for the Sierra 1500 offers greater visual distinction between models, including a new grille design for the base model, Elevation edition, SLE, SLT, All Terrain and Sierra Denali. Other new exterior features include available 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Four exterior colors are available in 2016 including hues such as Crimson Red Tintcoat and Mahogany Metallic.
Inside, the Sierra’s cabin is crafted, quiet and functional. Details such as soft-touch materials, contrasting stitching and real aluminum trim reinforce GMC’s premium presence.
The 2016 Sierra 1500 range includes a regular cab and two four-door cabs body styles – the double cab and crew cab – all offered with 4WD. Regular cab models are offered with a 6-foot-6 box or an 8-foot box. Double cab models are available exclusively with the 6-foot-6 box, while crew cabs are available with a 5-foot-8 box or the 6-foor-6 box.
Under the hood
The Sierra features a trio of EcoTec3 engines: a 4.3L V-6, 5.3L V-8 and 6.2L V-8. Each features direct injection, Active Fuel Management and continuously variable valve timing.
The 4.3L V-6 is SAE-certified at 285 horsepower and 305 foot-pounds of torque – the most torque of any standard V-6. The 5.3L V-8 is SAE-certified at 355 horsepower and 383 foot-pounds of torque. With EPA-estimated fuel economy of 23 mpg highway (2WD), it offers the best fuel economy of any V-8 pickup.
The 6.2L V-8 features SAE-certified 420 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque. It is available with SLT and Denali, and matched with the 8L90 eight-speed transmission.
In the U.S. and Canada, the Hydra-Matic 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission is matched with the 4.3L and, in base and SLE models, the 5.3L V-8. Sierra SLT and Sierra Denali models with the 5.3L and all models with the 6.2L engine are matched with the 8L90 eight-speed automatic.
To learn more about the 2016 GMC Sierra (starting MSRP: $27,815)