Good lookin’ truck: The 2017 Ram 1500
The 2017 Ram 1500 brings its unique style and personality to the full-size truck segment. With a starting MSRP of $26,495, the Ram 1500 is available in multiple trims, along with various cabs (Regular, Quad and Crew) and cargo boxes (5-foot-7, 6-4 and 8 feet) to fit different needs.
Additionally, the 2017 Ram 1500 offers seating for up to six, interior dimensions include rear legroom of 34.7-inches (Quad Cab) and 40.3-inches (Crew Cab); rear shoulder room of 65.7-inches (Quad and Crew Cab); and rear hip room of 62.9-inches (Quad Cab) and 63.2-inches (Crew Cab).
Under the hood
The 2017 Ram 1500 is available with three different engines. There’s the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with variable-valve timing (VVT) that offers 305 horsepower, 269 foot-pounds of torque and fuel economy of 25 mpg on the highway and 18 mpg in the city.
Another engine option is the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, which produces 240 horsepower and 420 foot-pounds of torque and delivers fuel economy of 29 mpg on the highway and 21 mpg in the city.
And finally, there’s the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine that provides up to 22 mpg on the highway (15 mpg city), 395 horsepower and 410 foot-pounds of torque.
Rebel design
Our press vehicle for the week was the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel. The Rebel has a starting MSRP of $45,095 and sets itself apart from the lineup with unique design cues, such as its grille, which has a prominent billet silver “RAM” letter badge.
Departing from the brand’s iconic “crosshair” designs, the blacked-out Rebel grille tops a completely new black front bumper design with a powder-coated surface. Rebel also features 17-inch aluminum wheels.
Inside, Rebel is every bit as brawny as it is outside, featuring a distinctive black interior. Seats have Sedoso fabric inserts embossed with the Toyo tire tread pattern. Additionally, there’s accent stitching, Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and the Rebel nameplate embroidered on the upper seat bolsters.
To learn more about the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel, along with the other trims in the Ram 1500 lineup, visit your local Southeast Texas Dodge Ram dealer or log on to www.ramtrucks.com.