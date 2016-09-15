Honda’s efficient Civic Coupe
With a starting MSRP of $19,050, the Honda Civic Coupe lineup is efficient and stylish. For 2016, Civic Coupe is available in various trims that include the LX, LX-P, EX-T, EX-L and Touring. There are several Civic Sedan trims as well; however, we’ll focus here on the Civic Coupe.
This new, 2016 Civic Coupe has a distinctive sporty profile. Feature highlights include remote keyless entry, body-colored door handles (chrome door handles on Touring trim), available dual-zone automatic climate control, floor mats, audio system with four speakers, an available premium audio system with 10 speakers and much more.
Engine
Under the hood, the 2016 Civic features a 2-liter 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC base engine (LX and LX-P trims), which produces 158 horsepower and 138 foot pounds of torque. Fuel economy ratings are 30 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway and 34 mpg combined with automatic transmission. When paired with the six-speed manual transmission, fuel economy averages 26-mpg in the city, 38 mpg on the highway and 31 mpg combined.
The 2016 Civic Coupe also features a 1.5-liter 16-valve DOHC direct-injected turbocharged engine (EX-T, EX-L and Touring trims), which produces 174 horsepower and 162 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel economy averages for this engine are 31 mpg in the city, 41 mph on the highway and 35 mpg combined.
Interior dimensions
With seating for five, the Civic Coupe offers a black/gray or black/ivory themed interior (leather-trimmed seats are available on the EX-L and Touring trims). Interior dimensions include rear legroom at 35.9-inches, rear hip room at 48.1-inches and rear shoulder room at 52.6-inches. Additionally, cargo volume is listed as 12.1 cubic feet for LX and LX-P trims and 11.9 cubic feet for EX-T, EX-L, and Touring trims.
Exterior colors
Outside, the Civic Coupe is available in eight exterior colors, including Lunar Silver Metallic (new for 2016), Energy Green Pearl (also new for 2016), Taffeta White, White Orchid Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and more.
To learn more about the 2016 Honda Civic Coupe, visit your local Southeast Texas Honda dealer or log on to www.automobiles.honda.com/civic.