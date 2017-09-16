Infiniti's spaciously elegant QX80
The 2017 Infiniti QX80 is capable of transporting up to eight people and their belongings in spacious elegance. It is offered in three models: QX80, QX80 AWD and QX80 AWD Limited – the most premium SUV ever offered by Infiniti—along with five special option packages.
Returning for a second year is the limited-production QX80 Signature Edition. Unique Signature Edition content for the 2017 model year has been updated to include features such as a leather-appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior and unique 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels. The Signature Edition is offered in four select colors: Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Black Obsidian and Majestic White.
Infiniti style
Inside, the QX80 features standard seven-passenger seating capacity, with eight-passenger capacity available. Leather-appointed seating is standard for all three rows, and even more luxurious semi-aniline leather seating surfaces are offered in the Deluxe Technology Package.
Two interior color atmospheres are available – Wheat or Graphite leather-appointed seating – along with two interior finisher colors, including Mocha Burl trim with a rich, reddish wood grain. (The Deluxe Touring Package offers Stratford Burl trim.) All Graphite interiors feature silver contrast stitching.
Second-row captain’s chairs are standard. For those desiring eight-passenger capacity, the Split Bench Seat Package replaces the standard second-row captain’s chairs with a three-passenger bench seat with 60/40-split folding. A 16.6 cubic foot cargo space for luggage is provided with the third-row seat up.
The QX80’s long list of additional comfort and convenience features includes Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control and Infiniti Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition. Two audio systems are also offered: the standard Bose 13-speaker Premium Audio System or the Bose Cabin Surround sound system with 15 speakers, which is part of the Deluxe Technology Package.
Under the hood
Powering the 2017 Infiniti QX80 is a 5.6-liter V8 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 413 foot-pounds of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel economy is rated at 14 mpg in the city, 20 mpg on the highway and 16 mpg combined for both the 2WD and AWD models.
To learn more about the elegant 2017 Infiniti QX80 visit www.infinitiusa.com.