Lutcher Service Guild is seeking volunteers
As the Lutcher Theater prepares for the 2017-18 season, the Lutcher Theater Service Guild is seeking individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to help promote and support the arts and the Lutcher.
This season’s membership drive is to be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Lutcher Theater’s third-floor lobby. The drive is open to the public and all are invited to participate in a theater tour, orientation and dinner.
The Service Guild is a nonprofit organization whose main objective is to support the Lutcher Theater’s performing arts series. Annually the theater provides entertainment to approximately 30,000 adults and children, and the Guild helps to facilitate Lutcher events in a variety of ways.
“Volunteering at the Lutcher Theater is a great way to keep the Arts alive in the community!” said Peggy Lynn Richardson, a volunteer for more than five years.
Additionally, the guild offers an opportunity for fun and engaging social interaction while affording volunteers choices of working when their schedules allow.
“I volunteer at the theater mostly for the fellowship with other volunteers, plus the ability to see and visit with patrons,” said Lillie Henderson.
Persons interested in volunteering can choose to be involved with one or more committees that represent the different aspects of the theater’s needs.
Patron Services includes ushering, scanning and counting tickets, attending concessions and coatroom, and assisting with hearing devices and binocular rentals.
Hospitality includes catering and providing “Home Town” hospitality for national and international touring company members, and technical crews. The Lutcher Theater has earned a national/international reputation as the theater known by artists to provide hometown hospitality and the feeling of “coming home to family.”
Sets, Lights, Audio and Props includes assisting backstage with the technical aspects of a show, such as loading in, lighting, sound, props and wardrobe for most daytime children’s shows.
Administration includes mailing material relating to events throughout the season, coordinating the Guild Christmas Dinner, Installation of Officers Dinner and decorating the grounds and theater for Christmas.
Audience Development includes distributing materials such as posters and flyers throughout Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana promoting the theater events to the public.
Membership includes organizing and conducting the annual membership drive, collecting dues and maintaining a current membership roster for the Guild.
Annual dues for members are $10 and are used to support Guild activities.
For more information, call (409) 886-5535.
The Lutcher Theater is a 1450-seat, state-of-the-art, world-class performing arts facility at 707 Main in Orange. The Lutcher presents the largest performing arts series between Houston and New Orleans.
The Lutcher Theater is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit, Lutcher.org.