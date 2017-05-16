Luxury Utility, ‘17 Lexus RX
After introducing the all-new fourth-generation RX 350 and RX 450h Hybrid luxury utility vehicles for 2016, Lexus continues the RX model’s second season with the same luxury style and craftsmanship.
Model of distinction
While the Lexus RX has always offered an attractive combination of SUV versatility and luxury sedan-like comfort, the fourth generation of this best-selling vehicle stands out in the segment with a dramatic design mix of stylish creases and curves. The focal point of the front is the Lexus signature spindle grille, set off by an elegant chrome-plated border.
Additionally, 11 exterior colors are available, including hues such as Silver Lining Metallic, Satin Cashmere Metallic, Autumn Shimmer and an F SPORT-exclusive Ultra White.
Award-winning cabin design
The fourth-generation Lexus RX won a place on the Ward’s 10 Best Interiors list for 2016. The respected automotive industry journal praised the cabin’s fit-and-finish, and was particularly impressed by the satin brushed-aluminum trim and the richly finished wood trim.
Available interior trims include Matte Bamboo, Espresso Walnut, Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood, Striated Black Trim, and Gray Sapele Wood with Aluminum. For the Striated Black Trim, a glossy black is used for the base, and a three-dimensional embossed pattern is then applied to create a high-quality film design.
RX 350: New-generation V6
The fourth-generation Lexus RX 350 features a V6 engine with 295 horsepower and 268 foot-pounds of torque. The FWD model received an EPA-estimated 28-mpg on the highway and its engine is teamed to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
RX 450h Hybrid
Lexus introduced the hybrid version of the RX luxury-utility vehicle more than a decade ago. The fourth-generation RX 450h features a 308 combined system horsepower and an impressive 30-mpg combined EPA-estimated fuel economy.
F Sport
The F Sport models give the RX a major design transformation. The exterior is intensified with an exclusive blackout mesh grille, lower spoiler section and satin-finish chrome-plated lower protector. Additionally, exclusive 20-inch 10-spoke aluminum alloy wheels and subtle but distinctive F Sport badging round out the expressive exterior.
To learn more about the 2017 Lexus RX visit www.lexus.com.