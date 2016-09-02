New look for Kia’s midsize Optima
With a starting MSRP of $22,140, Kia’s popular midsize sedan enters 2016 with an all-new look. The 2016 Optima is stylishly designed with exterior dimensions that are marginally longer, taller and wider. The wheelbase has been extended to 110.4 inches (increased 0.4 inches) and the vehicle has been widened to 73.2 inches (increased 1.2 inches). Both changes enable a comfortable cabin with more shoulder room and rear seat legroom. The increased dimensions also allow for more cargo capacity in the trunk — up 0.5 cubic feet from the previous-generation Optima to 15.9 cubic feet.
Additionally, the 2016 Optima rides on alloy wheels ranging from 16 to 18 inches, with four new unique wheel designs, depending on trim level. Exterior highlights include chrome accents, available dual-exhaust chrome tips and three new exteriors colors that complement the latest Optima’s styling.
Interior craftsmanship
Optima’s interior is comfortable with an innovative cabin that is well appointed with class-up touches. Drawing inspiration from Kia’s premium and luxury sedans, the Optima utilizes more soft-touch materials throughout the passenger compartment.
Optima’s interior is crafted with attention to detail and features real stitching along the dash and doors, complemented by metallic accents, varying by trim level. The cabin has been simplified with a cleaner design than the previous generation. Interior highlights include features such as an optional Harman Kardon premium audio system with 10 speakers, available dual-zone automatic temperature control and Sirius satellite radio.
Depending on the trim level, the seats are covered in cloth, leather or Nappa leather trim. The aforementioned rear legroom is listed at 35.6-inches, rear shoulder room is 56.4-inches and rear hip room is 56-inches.
Under the hood
The all-new Optima is available with three engine choices. Two engines carry over from the previous generation: the 2.4-liter GDI four-cylinder, available on the LX and EX models, and the 2.0-liter GDI turbo engine, available on the SXL and SX models. The 2.4-liter produces 185 horsepower and 178 foot-pounds of torque, while the 2.0-liter turbo engine produces 245 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
All new for the 2016 model is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The 1.6-liter is offered on the LX trim and produces 178 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque.
•••
