New looks for the 2017 Dodge Durango
For 2017, Dodge Durango features a new model and new appearance packages. Additionally, Durango’s standard eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with either the 3.6-liter V-6 engine rated up to 295 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque, delivering up to 26 miles per gallon (mpg); or the classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine that produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 foot-pounds of torque.
With a starting MSRP of $29,995, the Dodge Durango is available in four models: SXT, GT (new for 2017, replacing Limited), Citadel and R/T.
Inside, the Durango’s available three-row seating offers spaciousness and flexibility. Cargo volume is listed as 17.2 cubic feet behind the available third row, 47.7 cubic feet behind the second row and 84.5 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded.
Other interior dimensions include second-row legroom of 38.6 inches, shoulder room of 50.4 inches and hip room of 42.8 inches. When equipped with the available third row, third-row dimensions are listed as legroom of 31.5 inches, shoulder room of 50.4 inches and hip room of 42.8 inches.
An available Anodized Platinum appearance package on Durango Citadel offers an upgraded interior for 2017 and includes features such as black and sepia two-tone Nappa leather seats with silver accent stitching, platinum chrome trim and more. On the outside, the Anodized Platinum appearance package adds platinum chrome accents around the grille and door handles, exterior badging and more.
The popular Blacktop Package returns for 2017 on GT and R/T models and offers features such as new 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, as well as a Gloss Black crosshair grille and exterior Durango badge, dual exhaust and more.
Another available package is Durango’s Brass Monkey appearance package, which returns for 2017 and is now offered on GT and R/T models. It features 20-inch Brass Monkey (Burnished Bronze) wheels, Gloss Black crosshair grille and badging.
Outside, the 2017 Durango is available in eleven exterior colors, including hues such as Walnut Brown (new), Velvet Red Pearl Coat, Luxury Brown Pearl Coat, True Blue Pearl Clear Coat and Ivory Pearl Tri-coat.
