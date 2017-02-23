Nissan’s redesigned Armada
With the introduction of the all-new second-generation Armada full-size SUV, the last piece of Nissan’s transformation of its SUV and crossover lineup falls into place. The 2017 Armada is the largest and most powerful vehicle in the Nissan portfolio, earning it flagship status. Unlike the original Armada, which was based on the Nissan Titan full-size pickup, the new-generation design traces back to Nissan’s popular global vehicle, the Patrol.
With a starting MSRP of $44,900, the new Armada offers a range of three trim levels – SV, SL and Platinum. In addition, the 2017 Armada offers an exceptional array of standard features, including a 13-speaker Bose audio system.
Maintaining its eight-passenger utility, the 2017 Armada’s overall length is now 1.2 inches longer on a slightly shorter (2.1 inches) wheelbase. The new Armada is also 0.6 inches wider and 2.2 inches lower in height.
Rear dimensions are as follows: rear legroom is 41.0 inches in second row and 28.4 inches in third row; rear hip room is 58.4 inches in second row and 48.8 inches in third row; and rear shoulder room is 63.4 inches in second row and 60.5 inches in third row.
For 2017, the previous-generation Armada’s powertrain has been completely reengineered. The new V8 engine, while maintaining the same 5.6-liter displacement as its predecessor, offers an increase in horsepower to 390 from the previous 317 horsepower. Torque has also increased to 394 foot-pounds from 385 foot-pounds.
For 2017, seven exterior colors are available, including hues such as Hermosa Blue and Mocha Almond. And, on the inside, three interior colors are available – Charcoal and Almond (cloth and leather) and Tan (Platinum leather only).
•••
The 2017 Armada is assembled by Nissan in Kyushu, Japan, with the V8 engine assembled in Decherd, Tennessee. To learn more about the 2017 Nissan Armada, visit your local Southeast Texas Nissan dealer or log on to www.nissanusa.com.