Nissan Titan offers expanded range of body, bed configurations
Powered by Nissan’s new 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, the 2017 Titan half-ton is offered with a roomy Crew Cab body, first introduced with Titan XD, or a new workhorse Single Cab. A new King Cab body goes on sale in spring 2017. All body configurations are available in 4x4 or 4x2 drive.
With a starting MSRP of $29,580, Titan Crew Cab is offered in five well-equipped grade levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve – while the Single Cab is available in S and SV grades. The first-ever single cab offering in Titan history, the Titan Single Cab is designed to provide an affordable entry-point in the commercial fleet/work truck market. Additionally, the new King Cab will be available in S, SV and PRO-4X grades. And a new V6 engine will follow at a later date.
Like the Titan XD, the new Titan half-ton was developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan, Arizona and Mississippi. The Titan half-ton is assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tennessee.
The 2017 Titan half-ton builds on the foundation of design innovation established by the original Titan full-size pickup, including bed and cab features that are now industry standard, and the rugged workhorse sensibility of the new Titan XD.
The Titan half-ton has the same style of the Titan XD, but is built on a completely separate chassis and is about a foot shorter in wheelbase (139.8 inches versus XD’s 151.6 inches). At 228.1 inches in length, it is also 14.7 inches shorter than the larger Titan XD (242.8 inches).
Additionally, the Titan half-ton’s exterior design was created at Nissan Design America in La Jolla, California, with a focus on improved aerodynamics (an approximate 10 percent reduction versus the previous-generation Titan). The 2017 Titan Crew Cab half-ton’s features a standard 5.5-foot bed, while the Titan Single Cab offers a standard 8.0-foot bed. Titan King Cab will include a 6.5-foot bed.
While the 2017 Titan half-ton’s new 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine shares its displacement with the previous-generation V8 that is where the similarities end. The new engine features 390 horsepower (up 73 hp from the previous 317 hp) and 394 foot-pounds of torque (up from the previous 385). The engine is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.