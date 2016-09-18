Parent is not responsible for damages caused by a child
Q. What are my legal rights as far as forcing the parents of a child my son was playing with to pay his medical bills? My 5-year-old son was playing on their property with other children, and was hit in the eye by a ball thrown by their son. Shouldn’t their homeowners insurance pay for this injury?
A. As a general rule, the parents of a young child are not responsible for injuries caused by that child. For the parent to be responsible, the injury must have resulted from the parent’s failure to properly supervise the children. In other words, if your son was injured due to an accident that occurred between two 5 year olds playing with others in the yard, the parents probably have no liability. On the other hand, if the parent was not watching the children and that is why the injury resulted, the parents would be liable. The fact that the accident occurred on their property also does not matter. A property owner is not automatically liable for accidents on his property. To establish responsibility, you would need to show negligence or fault on the part of the owner.
I also should point out that these liability rules are not affected by whether the family has homeowner’s insurance. The existence of insurance does not alter the laws regarding liability. Insurance simply pays amounts for which the homeowner would otherwise be responsible.
Q. I cashed a refund check from a national flooring company at a local check-cashing facility. The owner informed me the check was returned from the bank as insufficient funds when it was presented for payment. The owner of the check-cashing store is now asking me for reimbursement. The flooring company has stated they are the only one that is responsible for the validity of the check and that I shouldn’t attempt to rectify anything regarding this check. The owner of the check-cashing store wants to take me to court instead of speaking with the people who wrote the check. Can you help me?
A. I can tell you what the law says, but you probably will not like it. Whenever you give someone a check and sign your name, you become a “drawer” and are responsible for the amount of the check. If your bank does not pay it, for example, because you don’t have sufficient funds in your account, the person to whom you gave he check has the right to sue you based on your signature on the check. The person who you gave the check to could not sue your bank for not paying. The legal rule is that only people who sign a check can be held responsible.
Liability becomes a little more complicated when the check is transferred (negotiated) to another party. When you gave the check to the check cashing store in exchange for cash, you transferred the check to the store and you endorsed it on the bank. That endorsement is a signature, and now you also become liable if the check is not paid. After you endorse the check both you, as an endorser, and the flooring company who wrote the check, the “drawer,” are liable.
I suggest you tell the flooring company you expect them to promptly pay the check-cashing facility, which will then return the check to them. If the flooring company does not pay, you are responsible and could be sued. If you were sued, you should bring the flooring company into the lawsuit.
Q. How is child support computed? Does the court look at things like overtime pay, and “extra” income? My soon to be ex says that only regular income is included.
A. Child support is computed from all “net resources.” This basically includes any income received from any source. It includes overtime pay, and any other income from any source, including things like rent, interest, dividends and even gifts and prizes. The amount is reduced, however, by any taxes or Social Security that is paid.
Once the court determines the amount of net resources, state guidelines recommend the amount to be paid for child support. For one child, the amount is 20 percent, and 5 percent is added for each additional child.
