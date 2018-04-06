Pet of the Week - Altuve
Hi, my name is Altuve! I was born in the foster program of HSSET during Hurricane Harvey when my mother had to have an emergency C-section due to the stress the storm had caused her. I am lucky to be alive! My foster family describes me as a lap-loving dog who enjoys cuddles and kisses. I have been raised around other dogs and cats of a variety of different ages and sizes. I am now at HSSET so that I can get more exposure and find my fur-ever family! If you are interested in meeting me, please fill out an adoption application and come visit me at HSSET today!
Remember, adoption is a 15-year commitment, so please adopt responsibly. Altuve is a male shepherd mix about 6 months old. His adoption fee is $150, which covers spay/neuter, vaccinations, fecal test, deworming, microchip, heartworm test, and monthly flea and heartworm prevention while in HSSET care. For information, call the Humane Society at (409) 833-0504 or visit 2050 Spindletop Ave., Beaumont.