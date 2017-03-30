Pet of the Week - Bennett
Bennett has been waiting to be adopted for almost a month! Can you believe that!?
Let’s not make this little fella wait any longer. He loves all of the volunteers at Beaumont Animal Service who give him extra attention. He also LOVES his doggie friends and a good game of tug of war!
He is around 5 months old and weighs 28 pounds. Prior to adoption all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered.
Call (409) 838-3304 or stop by the shelter at 1884 Pine St. in Beaumont for more information. Bennett, No. 29175