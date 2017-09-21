Pet of the Week - Chance
Chance was found in traffic, scared and dodging cars. He is very loving but needs some help establishing trust. He is not used to people loving and doting on him. He needs someone who has patience and understanding. He is growing more confident every day and would do best with an owner who will continue to help him learn. He’s building more trust and is starting to walk on a leash. He needs someone who is experienced and has no children. No. 31078
Fill out an adoption application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Call (409) 838-3304.