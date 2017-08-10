Pet of the Week - Dixon
Meet Dixon, a male terrier/hound mix who weighs about 25 pounds. Dixon is 6-8 months old and has been at the shelter since July 5. He is a happy, fun-loving dog who loves to play and gets along with other dogs. Beaumont Animal Care anticipates he is going to be a medium-size dog topping out at about 30-40 pounds. He is so sweet and very gentle when accepting treats! Go by and check out this guy and give him a home. Meet Dixon at 1884 Pine St., Beaumont, ID No. 30510. Adoption fee is $120 which includes neuter, DHLP, rabies, worming, and flea treatment.
All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Care a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Fill out an application at www.beaumonttexas.gov.