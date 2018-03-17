Pet of the Week - Francis
Francis has been at the shelter for a few weeks now. She will need a loving, patient home and an owner that has the time to train her. Francis is a loving dog but needs reassurance on the leash. If you love Dobies and have the time to work with her, then Francis may be the perfect pet for you. Stop by Beaumont Animal Care today and meet Francis and all of her roommates today.
All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Services a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting an animal should fill out an adoption application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Any rescues that would like to pull an animal, call (409) 838-3304.