Pet of the Week - Josie
If you’re looking for a new snuggle buddy, here she is! This is Josie, and the folks at Beaumont Animal Services think she just might be the sweetest, most loving dog ever! She is a very laid back girl and would love to spend her days watching the world go by. She is very friendly with people and other dogs. She would likely do fabulously well in a home with children. Josie is around 6-7 months old. No. 29119
All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Services a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting an animal should fill out an adoption application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Prior to adoption, all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Call (409) 838-3304.