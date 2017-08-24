Pet of the Week - Marshall
Meet Marshall, a beautiful male American Staffordshire terrier. He weighs 74 pounds and came in July 24 as a stray. However, he is extremely friendly and loves people. Marshall has shared playtime with other shelter dogs and gets along just fine. He showed no interest when a cat “fluffed” by him. Marshall is very much the gentleman when walking on a leash. A home visit is required on all American Staffordshire terrier adoption requests prior to approval. The adoption fee of $120 covers the neuter, DHLP, bordatella, rabies, flea treatment and worming. Marshall can be seen at Beaumont Animal Care, 1884 Pine St., Beaumont. Ask for ID No. 30721