Pet of the Week - One
One was surrendered to the shelter when his family lost everything during Hurricane Harvey, but he has so much love to give! One is not your usual Labrador retriever; he is calm and gentle in nature. One prefers sitting at your feet and enjoying your company, rather than chasing ducks or swimming. Don’t get us wrong — he is an active pupper who does enjoy a nice lap around the pool, and enjoys playing with his canine and human friends! A truly incredible dog, One has a giant heart full of love that he is waiting to give to a family. Could that family be yours?
The adoption fee for dogs and puppies starts at $135 and includes vaccinations, bordetella vaccination, worming, flea treatment, spay or neutering. All animals will be spayed or neutered before going to their new home. For more information, call the Humane Society of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-0504 or visit at 2050 Spindletop Ave., Beaumont.