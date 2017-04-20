Pet of the Week - Sarge
Time’s up! This expression has so many different meanings. You’re taking a test, and then time’s up. Cookies in the oven are done when time’s up. A sweet dog sitting in an animal shelter since Feb. 20? Time’s up! Meet Sarge, a young male Lab mix, and yes, he has been at Beaumont Animal Services since late February. Sarge is a funny, energetic, take-command sort of guy who was abandoned at our shelter in the rain, tied by a cable. Sarge is neutered, has had all of his shots including rabies and is ready to go to his new home. Sarge needs a nice backyard or a large area for playtime. He gets along with most other dogs and will be a faithful companion to his person! Please don’t let Sarge miss out on being a happy, loving pet just because his time’s up.
All animals are held at Beaumont Animal Services a minimum of 24 business hours before becoming available for adoption. Fill out an adoption application at www.beaumonttexas.gov or pick up one at 1884 Pine St. Prior to adoption, all animals are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Call (409) 838-3304.