Redesigned 2017 Chrysler Pacifica
As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US LLC (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) has transformed the segment over the years.
For 2017, Chrysler is introducing its newly redesigned Pacifica, which has been re-engineered from the ground up. This all-new minivan features a choice of two efficient powertrains – the segment’s first hybrid vehicle, and the next generation of the award-winning Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine, which is paired to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission.
On the Chrysler Pacifica gasoline models, the 3.6-liter V-6 engine produces 287 horsepower and 262 foot-pounds of torque, along with impressive fuel economy: 28 mpg on the highway, 18 mpg in the city and 22 mpg combined.
Design
The all-new Chrysler Pacifica has a sculpted exterior and is available in 10 exterior paint colors, including hues such as Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat, Bright White Clear Coat, Velvet Red Pearl Coat, Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat and Silver Teal Pearl Coat (available only on the Pacifica Hybrid and paired with an exclusive interior environment). Differentiating it from the rest of the Pacifica lineup, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid also features a unique front grille pattern and wheel design, as well as distinctive badging.
Inside, the Chrysler Pacifica comes standard with six speakers; however, premium audio systems, either a 13-speaker Alpine system or a 20-speaker Harman Kardon system, are available. Other amenities include remote keyless entry, an available three-zone automatic climate control, and available premium leather-trimmed seating.
With seating for up to eight, Chrysler Pacific’s second row-dimensions are as follows: 39 inches of legroom, 63 inches of shoulder room and 64.8 inches of hip room. Third row dimensions are 36.5 inches of legroom, 61.2 inches of shoulder room and 49.5 inches of hip room.
The Chrysler brand has offered distinctive designs and craftsmanship since the company was founded in 1925. The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
To learn more about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, visit www.chrysler.com or your local Southeast Texas Chrysler dealer.