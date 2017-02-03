Riceland opens corporate office in Beaumont
Riceland Healthcare celebrated the grand opening of its corporate office at 85 I-10 Frontage Rd. in Beaumont on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Tahir Javed, CEO and president of Riceland Healthcare, also has ownership, along with his brother Shahid Javed, senior VP administrator for Riceland Healthcare, in True Southern Real Estate.
“They are entrepreneurs who came to the United States from Pakistan in the 1980s,” said Nick Lampson, vice president of operations for Riceland Healthcare. “They started in the convenience store business but didn’t like it, and chose to sell to convenience stores in an operation for distribution of goods that convenience stores sell. That started to grow like crazy … and today they are the 17th largest wholesaler of goods in the United States.”
Under the Starco Impex Inc. name, Tahir Javed’s business has a client base that includes Sam’s Club, Core-mark and McLane. The business also has expanded into direct selling to major retailers like Walmart, Circle K, 7-11, Flying J Truck Stops, Restaurant Depots, Cash Magic Casinos and Vitamin Shoppe and has warehouses in multiple cities and within six states in the U.S.
The Javed brothers own around 19 total businesses, including Riceland Healthcare.
“They have quite an impressive array of businesses,” Lampson said, “from the manufacturing of consumer goods, tobacco products, Southern Sweetwater, to cell phone accessories and a lot of things in between.”
“When they saw their success in these businesses, they thought about how they could give back to the community,” Lampson continued. “They saw an opportunity to do it through healthcare.”
To begin their venture into the health care industry, the brothers bought the Winnie Community Hospital.
“They were interested in being some place where others haven’t wanted to be,” Lampson said.
Their real estate company, True Southern Real Estate, owns the Regents Park property, with two buildings together totaling over 81,000 square feet. In addition to Riceland Healthcare’s corporate office, which is 12,000 square feet in itself, Regents Park houses Riceland Hospice and Riceland Home Health.
Riceland Health also owns and operates a medical center and behavioral health center in Winnie, surgical and imaging centers on 11th Street in Beaumont and clinics in Crystal Beach, Hull, and Anahuac.
Riceland wanted to open a corporate office in Beaumont for two reasons critical to the business’s success, Lampson said.
“Being on Interstate 10 is obviously important,” he said. “We’re also still trying to brand the Riceland name. … We want visibility.
“(Riceland) is not interested in competing with Baptist, St. Elizabeth or the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, but they feel like they can provide services in areas that have been hard to serve by the healthcare industry.”
Lampson said another reason Riceland needed a corporate office is because the company is growing tremendously.
“We really needed this,” he said. “We started out with about 85-90 employees in June 2014, and today we have over 300.”
The centralized location in Beaumont will provide greater access to healthcare for Southeast Texans, Lampson said.
“We’re growing programs that others haven’t done as well as we have,” he said. “We’re particularly proud of our behavioral health activities throughout the community. We have been able to put ourselves into places and do things that others from our area were not doing.”
With the hospital recently closing in Orange, leaving the county without a hospital, Lampson said Riceland is looking at expanding into that area.
“We will have a presence in Orange County,” he said. “We would like to be able to play some role in answering that need. … It might not be necessarily critical that they don’t have overnight beds, but to have access to doctors and clinics, that is important. I know that we will play some role in some point in time.”
Lampson wouldn’t offer any more specifics on the services that would be provided in Orange County by Riceland.
“The goal is to be a longtime player in health care in Southeast Texas,” he said.
According to Melanie Wood, real estate manager for True Southern Real Estate, the company is currently looking to lease seven spaces to businesses at Regents Park. Call (409) 835-6656 for more information.
Dr. James Slayton Jr., a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and several other doctors will be moving into the building, Lampson said.
For more information about Riceland Healthcare, visit www.ricelandhealthcare.com or call 1-(844)-RICELAND.