Spindletop Center
March is designated as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Month in order to recognize the abilities of individuals with IDD as well as their desires and interests to participate in community activities.
Spindletop Center will host its annual IDD Fun Day beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at the Center’s North Campus, 655 S. 8th St. (off College Street) in Beaumont. IDD Fun Day will be an opportunity for Spindletop Center to celebrate the individuals they serve with IDD and to educate the community about Center programs.
Each year, the Center’s staff plans a day of varied activities for individuals it serves, including music, a 1/2 mile Walk/Roll/Run race, photo booth and games.
The highlight of IDD Fun Day is a talent competition featuring individuals who participate in different programs at the Center’s campuses. The talent show will begin at 12:15 p.m. This year’s judges include KFDM Ch.6 News’ Jessica Crawford, KBMT Ch.12 News’ Ezzy Castro, Region 5 Education Service Center’s Special Education Program Coordinator, Peggy Arabie, and Spindletop Center’s Director of Business Development, Heather Champion. Gary Hidalgo, Executive Director of The Arc of Greater Beaumont will serve as this year’s emcee.
“The competition is inspiring,” said Toye Babb, Director of IDD Authority Services at Spindletop. “Individuals from different Spindletop programs sing, dance or perform skits which showcase their talents. All contestants work hard in rehearsals in hopes of impressing the audience and the judges, and they do an admirable job.”
Spindletop Center’s IDD Fun Day 2017 is made possible, in part, by BASF Total Petrochemicals, LLC. For more information about IDD Fun Day, call (409) 784-5550. For information about Spindletop Center services for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, call (409) 784-5400 or visit www.spindletopcenter.org.